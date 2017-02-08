Southridge student expelled after bringing airsoft pistols to school

A Southridge High School ninth grader was expelled Wednesday after bringing two airsoft pistols to school.
The ninth grader allegedly told two fellow students that he was going to bring a gun to school to protect himself from other students, Southridge High School Principal Molly Hamaker-Teals said in a letter to parents. The children reported the conversation to staff at 7:45 a.m.
Administrators and a school resource officer took the student out of class and allegedly found the pistols hidden under his sweatshirt.
Airsoft guns are generally designed to look and feel like real guns, but fire 6mm round pellets propelled by either springs or gas.
The student was expelled, and taken into custody by police. Administrators can take up to 10 days to decide whether to pursue a longer suspension.
Hamaker-Teals commended the students who reported their concerns, and said reports can be made to staff or law enforcement at any time.
“We encourage parents to discuss with their children the seriousness of bringing weapons to school, and emphasize the urgency to report any threats as soon as they learn about them,” she said.
