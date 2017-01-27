Total of Burbank-area dead ducks nears 2,000

Almost 2,000 dead ducks had been collected near Burbank as of Friday evening in what has been confirmed as an outbreak of avian cholera.
The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking for cooperation from hunters to help minimize the spread of the disease in the last weekend of waterfowl hunting near the Tri-Cities. The season ends Jan. 29 in Eastern Washington.
Tests at the U.S. Geological Survey National Wildlife Health Center and the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab confirmed the outbreak is caused by avian cholera, state Fish and Wildlife officials said Friday. The birds tested were negative for avian influenza, another disease fatal to waterfowl and other birds.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service teams have been collecting and incinerating dead birds for the last week at the McNary National Wildlife Refuge and nearby, including on the Columbia River.
But the total of dead ducks took a dramatic jump Friday when state workers went out to ponds near the refuge on private property east of Burbank and found about 1,100 dead birds on Friday, said Dan Haas, of the Mid-Columbia River National Wildlife Complex.
Most of the birds that have died are mallard ducks, which are common at the McNary refuge, and other ducks. Some coots, great blue herons, belted kingfishers and northern harriers also have been infected and died.
By Friday afternoon the number of dead birds collected on the McNary refuge totaled about 850, with about 150 found Friday.
That’s a drop from earlier in the week, but avian cholera outbreaks are notorious for fluctuations and numbers could go up again, said Jeff Howland, deputy project leader for the Mid-Columbia River National Wildlife Complex. Wildlife officials will not know for awhile if the worst of the outbreak is past.
Avian cholera is caused by a bacteria that is highly contagious and spreads quickly through bird-to-bird contact, ingestion of food or water containing the bacteria, or scavenging of infected carcasses.
“As a result, avian cholera can spread quickly through a wetland and kill hundreds to thousands of birds in a single outbreak,” said Kyle Spragens, state Fish and Wildlife waterfowl manager. “The bacteria are hardy and can survive in water for several weeks and in soil for several months.”
It’s typical for outbreaks to occur after cold snaps and at places where waterfowl are congregating around open water, allowing significant bacteria to collect in one area, Spragens said. As the weather warms and ice thaws, birds will have access to water in more places and should disperse some.
Humans are not at high risk of infection, but should avoid handling sick or dead birds.
Hunters are asked to clean and disinfect their gear, run vehicles that accumulate mud through a commercial car wash and report dead birds to Wildlife.Health@dfw.wa.gov .
Infected birds may be lethargic, have convulsions, swim in circles of fly erratically. They may also show mucous discharge from the mouth and nose, and soiling of the feathers around the vent, eyes and bills.
Dead birds may be reported by emailing Wildlife.Health@dfw.wa.gov or by calling 509-545-2201.
Collecting and disposing of dead birds, particularly in areas around ponds or other water where the birds are congregating, should help stop the spread of the bacteria.
Wildlife managers are encouraging waterfowl hunters in Walla Walla, Franklin and Benton counties to clean and disinfect gear, such and waders and decoys. The precaution should help prevent the spread of the bacteria, particularly if hunters are at one area Saturday and another Sunday.
A 10 percent bleach solution or warm soapy water can be used for disinfection. Leaving the gear in direct sunlight for several hours also will kill the bacteria.
Waterfowl hunters are advised to use gloves when cleaning harvested birds. If they see white spots on the liver, they should err on the side of caution and put the bird in a garbage bag and dispose of it.
Vehicles that accumulate mud should be run through a commercial car wash, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Although bacteria from wild birds typically do not cause infections in mammals, dog owners should prevent contact between their pets and sick or dead birds.
