Judge favors Pasco plan to better represent Latino voters

A federal judge on Friday granted the city of Pasco’s proposal to move forward with a new way of electing city council members so that Latino voters are better represented.
The city wants to form six council districts and one at-large seat.
Senior Judge Lonny R. Suko issued a 55-page opinion, saying the plan offered by Pasco is legally acceptable and therefore “deference (is) owed to council’s legislative judgment.”
That means all seven council seats will be up for election this year in order to put the new plan into place.
The order comes out of a lawsuit filed last summer in U.S. District Court by Pasco resident Bertha Aranda Glatt.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington, which is representing Glatt, said that Pasco’s election system violates Section 2 of the federal Voting Rights Act by diluting Latino votes.
Glatt unsuccessfully challenged Mayor Matt Watkins for his at-large seat in 2015.
The ACLU proposed seven single-member geographic residency districts with no at-large seats.
Suko denied that plan.
In arguments made Dec. 7, Glatt’s lawyer said Pasco’s 6-1 plan includes three Latino majority council districts, which is a step in the right direction.
However, Brendan V. Monahan of Yakima said it’s still not enough to give Latino candidates an equal opportunity.
The Pasco City Council, in response to the federal lawsuit, adopted the 6-1 plan. The six seats would be voted on by district in both the primary and general elections, while the at-large member can live anywhere within city limits and would be picked by registered voters citywide.
The city currently has five council districts and two at-large seats.
After all seven seats go up for election this year, Positions 2 and 5 and at-large Position 7 will be open again in two years to maintain the city’s staggered election plan, Suko said.
Those three positions then will go on a four-year cycle.
Positions 1, 3, 4 and 6 won’t be up for election again until 2021.
City officials acknowledged the likely violation in their electoral process, but were prohibited under state law from making changes to the process.
