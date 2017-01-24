Tour the Tri-Cities’ swank new airport Friday, or buy a ticket later

The Port of Pasco shows off the results of its $41.9 million upgrade to the Tri-Cities Airport on Friday with a formal dedication and limited public tours.
The project doubled the size of the airport and created a soaring terminal zone that will officially go into service on Jan. 30.
Gov. Jay Inslee will give the keynote speech at a dedication at 11 a.m., Friday, at the airport, 3601 N. 20t Ave. U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, R-Wash., and State Sen. Sharon Brown, R-Richland, are scheduled to attend.
The public can get a sneak peak at the new terminal during tours from 3 to 5 p.m. Reservations are encouraged though last-minute arrivals will be accommodated. Tours will leave every five minutes. Call 509-547-3378 for information.
The upgrades include a new ticketing area for passengers, as well as baggage screening area. The new five-gate terminal is the showpiece of the project.
Travelers enter at a central area called the gallery, featuring seating and dining. The gates are spread to either side and most of the terminal overlooks the runway through floor-to-ceiling and wall-to-wall glass.
The terminal is a secured zone and once it goes live next week, it will be off limits to all but ticketed passengers and authorized airport personnel.
The upgrades are designed to accommodate growing passenger demand. The airport recorded 339,306 boardings for the year through November, up 8 percent over the prior year.
Bouten Construction is the primary contractor.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
