Husband of best-selling Benton City author dies

The husband of best-selling author Patricia Briggs died unexpectedly early Monday morning, according to posts to her website and Facebook page.
The couple lived in Benton City, and Mike Briggs acted as a research assistant for his wife’s books. Patricia Briggs writes the Mercy Thompson urban fantasy series.
“It is with a very heavy heart that I write of the passing of one of the finest men I have ever known,” Patricia Briggs’ assistant posted to Facebook Monday.
Mike Briggs ran the couple’s horse farm and kept the Patricia Briggs website up to date, in addition to acting as a research assistant. He previously worked as a chemist, biologist and “computer nerd,” according to the Patricia Briggs website.
Condolence cards may be sent to P.O. Box 5394, Benton City, WA, 99320.
