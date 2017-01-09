Richland considers banning all fireworks

The last of the three major cities in the Tri-Cities to allow personal fireworks is under renewed pressure to reverse course.
Richland’s code enforcement board will consider asking the city council to join its Mid-Columbia neighbors and implement a total ban on fireworks, citing an extensive history of fireworks-related mayhem in the city.
“There has been significant property damage and loss of at least one life in the Richland area due to fireworks,” said a draft letter.
In 2012, John S. Anderson, 61, was killed when a 3-inch diameter mortar malfunctioned and exploded near him when he went to check it. The mortar should only have been sold to someone with a professional license, law enforcement officials said later.
The code board noted the state’s fire marshal encourages fans to attend licensed, public fireworks displays, of which there are at least two in the Tri-Cities.
Fireworks are illegal in all of Franklin County, Pasco, Kennewick and Prosser. Richland allows ground fireworks but its rules against aerial fireworks are routinely ignored on the Fourth of July and other revelatory holidays, such as New Year’s Eve.
Government regulation of fireworks in cities that regulate fireworks doesn’t work. It makes a mockery of real law.
Richland Mayor Bob Thompson
Richland Mayor Bob Thompson said the council did not ask the code board to work on a fireworks ban. He’s personally reluctant to pass a law that will be widely ignored.
“Government regulation of fireworks in cities that regulate fireworks doesn’t work,” he said. “It makes a mockery of real law.”
The board indicated that the public safety aspects of a ban outweigh the personal liberty arguments.
“We understand that a ban on all personal fireworks may not be popular with some citizens of Richland, but we feel a ban is needed to ensure the safety of our community,” its draft letter says.
In lieu of a total ban, the code enforcement board asked the city council to review the city’s current penalties to determine if they serve as a deterrent.
The code enforcement board meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the council chambers at 505 Swift Blvd. It will consider forwarding its request to the council then.
