Yikes. Another day of snow forecast for Tri-Cities

The Tri-Cities is expected to get a short break from new snowfall Monday, but another snowstorm is forecast for Tuesday.
Snow is likely between 4 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. An inch or two of snow is forecast.
Tuesday night and Wednesday morning more snow is possible, but the likelihood of precipitation drops to 30 percent.
Thursday and Friday should be mostly sunny and dry, with only a slight chance of snow forecast for Saturday and Sunday, according to early predictions.
Some parts of the Tri-Cities saw a light snow flurry after daylight Monday, but no more precipitation is forecast for the day by the weather service.
This weekend 5 inches of fresh snow fell on the Tri-Cities, as measured at the Pasco airport. The weather service puts the accumulation on the ground at 8 inches.
Some of that could melt Monday. A high of 36 degrees is forecast.
But more cold air will be moving into the Tri-Cities midweek. The low Tuesday night could be about 10 degrees, dropping to 3 to 4 degrees Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Highs are forecast to drop to agout 20 degrees Wednesday and then into the teens Thursday and Friday. The high may not be back to about freezing until Sunday, according to the weather service.
Comments