Smoke detector alerts Prosser family to early morning house fire, no injuries reported

A Prosser family of eight was alerted by a smoke detector early Thursday morning there house at 1120 Sheridan Ave. was burning and evacuated without injuries.
Chief Doug Merritt of West Benton Fire and Rescue said 18 firefighters responded shortly around 2 a.m. to the older two-story home.
The severe cold weather hampered efforts by the firefighters to extinguish the blaze.
“The fire appears to have started in the basement and traveled up the walls into the attic causing extensive damage throughout the home,” according the Merritt.
The Red Cross responded to assist the family of three adults and five children.
Units from Benton County Fire Districts 2 and 4, Grandview Fire Department and Sunnyside Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
