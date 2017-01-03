Ambulance responding to rear-end collision, struck from behind

A West Richland ambulance driver was shocked to be rear-ended when she was stopping to help at a rear-end collision on Interstate 90.
Haylie L. Warren, 24, of West Richland, was slowing down while arriving on the scene of a collision about seven miles west of Moses Lake at 2p.m. on Monday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Her American Medical Resource (AMR) ambulance was in one lane heading west while a black 2013 Lincoln sedan was in the other lane. As the ambulance slowed down the Lincoln tried to change lanes and struck the rear of the emergency vehicle.
“They had their lights and sirens activated,” said Trooper Brian Moore.
The ambulance crew were responding to a rear-end collision between two vehicles. One slowed for a snowdrift and the other vehicle was following too closely, said Moore.
The Lincoln driver is accused of causing the collision with the ambulance. Matthew Pluzhnikov, 29, of Chicago, was given a ticket for driving too fast for road conditions.
The state patrol reported Julia Baxter, 51, of Moses Lake, was a paramedic riding in the ambulance front passenger seat. She received minor injuries and was treated at Samaritan Healthcare and released.
I-90 was closed for 12 hours, reopening on Monday afternoon after state road crews could clear snow drifts.
