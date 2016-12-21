Santa can now use Uber on Christmas Eve in Richland

Richland is the latest city to embrace Uber, the smartphone-based taxi service.
The city council approved Tuesday a new set of taxi codes that accommodate Uber and its peers. The changes address background checks for drivers, vehicle inspections, insurance requirements and licensing.
Uber drivers may begin pick up passengers in Richland on Friday.
The service launched in the Tri-Cities last week, with drivers able to get fares in Kennewick, West Richland and the unincorporated areas of Benton and Franklin counties.
Pasco is the only municipality left to address Uber. It is expected to do so in January, though passengers can be dropped off in Pasco.
Would-be drivers register with Uber online. They must submit driver’s license and insurance information as well as results of a vehicle inspection.
The company performs criminal checks that take two to about 10 days to complete. Customers can sign up for Uber accounts online or by downloading the Uber app to their smartphone.
San Francisco-based Uber provides insurance coverage for driver’s with passengers while independent companies are developing insurance products for individuals who drive with paying customers in their personal vehicles for Uber.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
