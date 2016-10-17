35-year-old Kennewick man found dead in RV

A Kennewick man was found dead in an RV late Saturday night.
William Scott Kroner, 35, was found by a friend about 10 p.m. in an RV on East Tierney Prairie Southeast, south of Finley.
Foul play is not suspected but the cause of death is unknown, said Capt. Clay Vannoy of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help with expenses, which includes helping two of his five daughters fly from Oklahoma. A memorial date is not set, but Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kroner was born in Denver and has lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years. He was a self-employed audio technician.
“His passing has left so many with an empty void that can never be filled,” his sister Jen Kroner said on the GoFundMe page.
