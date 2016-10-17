Woman claims she was kidnapped, forced to rob bank in Moses Lake

No explosives were found on a 39-year-old woman after she entered the Moses Lake Horizon Credit Union on Oct. 14 with what appeared to be an explosive device.
The woman was wrapped in duct tape with nails, said Moses Lake police Capt. Dave Sands.
The woman told police two men abducted her from in front of her home, wrapped her in the device and told her to rob the bank.
Two employees noticed she was upset when she walked into the credit union and called police.
The Moses Lake police are working with the FBI during the investigation.
