Ross opens Oct. 8 at Queensgate; MOD Pizza is next

Ross Dress For Less debuts its new Richland store Oct. 8, but its newcomer status in Vintner Square will be short-lived.
MOD Pizza, a Seattle pizza chain with a rabid following, will open its first Tri-City location alongside the newest outlet for The Mattress Firm in a building under construction in the Target-anchored retail center at Duportail Street and Queensgate Drive.
Browman Development Co. Inc.,Vintner Square’s Walnut Creek, Calif.-based owner, confirmed it is building retail space for the pizza and mattress firms.
In addition, Ulta Beauty will move into a 10,000-square-foot building now under construction next to Ross Dress For Less.
Jim Stevens, director of leasing and development for Browman, said the additions of Ross, Ulta, MOD Pizza and The Mattress Firm are pushing the 350,000-square-foot development closer to full capacity.
There are a few independent store locations or pads available along the Duportail side, and several storefronts in the existing development.
“We don’t really have a lot left,” he said.
We don’t really have a lot left.
Jim Stevens, Browman Development Co. Inc.
The new additions are welcome news to the city of Richland, which has promoted development in the area to retailers, restaurants and other service industries in recent years.
As Vintner Square nears completion, the city notes there are additional privately owned development sites in the area, as well as a city-owned property on Duportail above the Yakima River that is being actively marketed now.
“That’s really one of our key focus areas outside of downtown,” said Zach Ratkai, Richland’s economic development manager.
The new addition at Vintner Square:
▪ MOD Pizza — The Seattle-based “artisanal” pizza chain is one of Washington’s fast-rising business successes. The privately held company launched in 2008 and has raised $106 million in private equity, including $32 million announced this spring as it aims to double its store count. MOD Pizza and its franchisees operate more than 110 locations in 20 states. Until the Queensgate location opens, Tri-City fans will have to travel to Union Gap for a fix.
▪ The Mattress Firm — The mattress retailer is based in Houston, Texas, and operates multiple locations in the Tri-Cities.
▪ Ulta Beauty — Ulta is a national retailer selling cosmetics, fragrance, skin care and other beauty supplies. It has more than 900 locations in 48 states, including one at Columbia Center mall in Kennewick.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Grand opening planned Oct. 8
Dublin, Calif.-based Ross debuts its new 27,000-square-foot Ross Dress For Less store with grand opening festivities at 9 a.m., Oct. 8 at Vintner Square, 2917 Queensgate Drive, Richland.
Regular business hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Ross Dress For Less has an existing store at Kennewick’s Collonade shopping center, 6705 W. Canal Drive.
Comments