The Walking Co., Starbucks and Torrid make splash at Columbia Center

Kennewick’s Columbia Center mall announced the debut of two new stores and one remodeled one this fall.
Starbucks Co. opened a new kiosk in the food court area on Sept. 26. The shop carries a full array of Starbucks offerings, including coffee drinks, pastries and other treats.
Torrid, which sells fashions for young women up to size 28, opens his fall between Eddie Bauer and Justice.
And The Walking Company will open the doors to its new store near the food court in October. The retailer temporarily closed its doors during renovations.
Columbia Center, owned by Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group, is home to more than 150 shopping, dining and entertainment tenants.
It is anchored by Macy’s, JC Penney, DSW Shoe and a Regal movie theater.
Its latest addition, HomeGoods, opened in August in a new 22,000-square-foot store in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble.
