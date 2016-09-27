Eat All About It: Chukar Cherries gets its own tasting room

Visitors have long flocked to Prosser to sample chocolate and fruit confections at the Chukar Cherries production plant.
Now, fans of Chukar Cherries can savor their bites in a proper tasting room at 2880 Lee Road.
Chukar opened a tasting room and bakery near Hogue Cellars, a five-minute drive from its main plant, over Labor Day weekend. It offers samples, as well as a glimpse at how Chukar turns Washington fruits and berries into chocolate treats and other goodies.
The bakery and tasting room format echoes the wine tasting rooms in the neighborhood, as do its hours — from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Regulations preclude Chukar from opening its main production facility to public tours.
Spokeswoman Lauren Gibler said the second Prosser facility has the happy bonus of freeing up space at the main plant to expand production to meet rising demand. Chukar operates a store at Seattle’s Pike Place market.
The primary production plant is at 320 Wine Country Road in Prosser, and continues to welcome visitors.
Crazy CrabPot ‘coming soon’ to Kennewick
Jesus Higareda Diaz, the owner of Pasco’s Supermex, is readying a new concept for Kennewick. The Crazy CrabPot will debut later this fall next to Beaver’s Furniture & Decor on Vista Way at the Highway 395 intersection.
The restaurant is billed as “A new way to enjoy seafood” on large signs facing both Vista Way and 395. Higareda Diaz said he is finalizing the menu and will elaborate on his plans for Kennewick in October.
Elite Construction is the contractor for the $279,000 project.
Walla Walla’s Pastime Cafe re-opens with new mission, name
A historic Walla Walla cafe has re-opened after a yearlong renovation with a new name and owner.
Owner Mike Martin rechristened the business Passatempo Tavern, boasting homemade pasta and other Italian fare. The grand opening included relighting the old cafe’s historic neon sign.
For reservations and information, go to passatempowallawalla.com.
