Fire shuts down Tyson plant in Wallula

An early morning fire at the Tyson Foods plant in Wallula has shut down the plant for at least the day.
Workers were evacuated and later shifts told not to come to work on Tuesday.
Fire crews have been called to the plant southeast of Pasco off Highway 12, but there’s no longer any sign of an active fire.
About 40 firefighters from Walla Walla, Benton and Franklin counties went to the plant. The fire is thought to have started in the rendering section of the facility where fat is removed from the animals, said Mike Wickstrom, chief of Walla Walla Fire District 5. There were heavy amounts of smoke and lots of heat.
No one was hurt. Fire crews will continue to investigate throughout the day.
Damages were limited to a small part of the plant, which Tyson hopes will resume production by Wednesday, said Gary Mickelson, senior director of public relations for Tyson Foods.
“Because we’re still assessing the situation, we’ve decided to cancel production for today,” Mickelson said.
Employees who showed up for their next shift were seen leaving shortly after.
Officials have released no additional information at this time.
The plant employs 1,400 workers for beef slaughtering and processing. It’s Walla Walla County’s second largest employer.
Tyson processes 128,000 head of cattle per week at Wallula and its sister plants.
With an annual payroll of $51 million and a $900 million appetite for local cattle, Tyson’s Wallula plant is one of the Mid-Columbia’s most significant operators.
Check back for updates.
