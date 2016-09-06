Inslee, Bryant to debate at CBC Oct. 19

One of this fall’s gubernatorial debates will be in the Tri-Cities.
Incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee will square off against Republican challenger Bill Bryant at Columbia Basin College in Pasco at 8 p.m. on Oct. 19.
It will be one of two free public debates between the two that have been arranged by the Washington State Debate Coalition. The other is scheduled at Seattle University on Sept. 26.
The coalition, which was founded by the Seattle CityClub, also is sponsoring two debates between Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and her opponent, Republican Chris Vance.
The Senate debates are Oct. 16 at Gonzaga University in Spokane and Oct. 23 on the Microsoft campus in Redmond.
“Public debates are one of the few opportunities for voters to hear directly from candidates about why they should be elected,” Diane Douglas, executive director of Seattle CityClub, said in a news release.
“This is a historic opportunity for the Tri-Cities region,” said Lori Mattson, president and CEO of the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“We are excited to come together with our regional partners to host this debate so the candidates can see our vibrant community firsthand,” she added. “We’d also like to thank the Seattle CityClub and Washington State Debate Coalition for this opportunity.”
All four candidates have formally accepted the coalition’s invitation for the debates.
Debate hosts include Gonzaga University, Washington State University-Spokane, Eastern Washington University, Community Colleges of Spokane, Whitworth University (Spokane), Microsoft (Redmond), Seattle University (Seattle), Columbia Basin College, Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Tri-City Development Council (TRIDEC), Tri-City Herald, Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce and Visit Tri-Cities.
With the help of the coalition’s 80 broadcast partners, the debates are expected to reach Washington voters in every corner of the state through television and live streaming, the coalition news release said.
“We’re excited to work with our partners and debate hosts to ensure all Washingtonians have an opportunity to participate in civic discussions and have access to candidates seeking some of the highest offices in our state,” Douglas said.
Sept. 26 – Seattle University, Seattle, 8 p.m. (Gubernatorial)
Oct. 16 – Gonzaga University, Spokane, 7 p.m. (Senate)
Oct. 19 – Columbia Basin College, Pasco, 8 p.m. (Gubernatorial)
Oct. 23 – Microsoft, Redmond, 7 p.m. (Senate)
