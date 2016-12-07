Great Northwest Wine: Woodward Canyon remains among West Coast’s best

1:00 Tri-Cities eye new animal control center in Pasco Pause

3:26 Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

1:24 Marriage proposal at Washington state cemetery

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

1:06 What to do when you meet a python