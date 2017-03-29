Update: Tri-City flights forced to land in Seattle after weather system loses power

A key computer system that feeds weather information to commercial pilots about conditions at the Tri-Cities Airport lost power Tuesday night, forcing four Pasco-bound flights to land at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport instead.
The Airport Surface Observation Weather System or ASOS is operated by the National Weather Service and supplies local weather conditions to in-bound pilots during the hours when local control towers are closed.
The National Weather Service dispatched a technician to Pasco on Wednesday morning after the Franklin Public Utility District initially ruled out electrical problems. Logan Wood, a weather service electronics technician, said the Franklin Public Utility District installed a back-up generator and the system should return to normal soon.
The Pasco tower closes from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The failure apparently happened around the time the local tower was closing for the night.
The problem forced two flights from Seattle to head back, and sent flights originating in Portland and Salt Lake City to Seattle, as well.
A passenger on Delta Flight 2632 said his flight from Salt Lake City was approaching Pasco when the pilot reported he couldn’t legally land without current weather information.
The passenger, who didn’t want to give his name, said the plane landed in Seattle. Six passengers from various flights rented a van and drove the 3 1/2 hours across the mountains because of commitments in the Tri-Cities on Wednesday.
“Nobody was happy,” he said.
Foraker said several Delta flights that can independently access the ASOWS system arrived as scheduled Tuesday but the other airlines do not apparently have that capability.
By Wednesday morning, the backlog had been cleared out and some regularly scheduled flights were delayed for several hours so planes could arrive to pick up the passengers.
Trouble-shooters initially suspected a power outage knocked out the system at Pasco. Franklin PUD workers inspected the system, which is between the two runways on the approaches, and initially found no issues. Wood, the technician, said power to the system had failed and the back-up batteries had died.
The weather system is not part of the airport’s recent $41.9 million remodel and expansion, which dramatically improved the passenger terminal, ticketing and security screening operations.
Foraker said if for some reason the system isn’t operating normally by Wednesday afternoon, he will ask the Federal Aviation Administration to extend the control tower’s hours to serve late-arriving flights to avoid additional disruptions. The last flight typically arrives around 1 a.m.
While the computerized weather system was down, Foraker noted there was no actual weather problem to hamper flying. Temperatures were acceptable and the rain was not an obstacle for commercial airliners.
“Those are safeguards the airlines follow,” he said.
Foraker called the situation frustrating and pledged to find a better way to manage overnight weather reporting.
“We’re going to try to get a little bit smarter,” he said.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments