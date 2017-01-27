Trios Health CEO set to retire in June

Trios Health’s longtime CEO is retiring.
Glen Marshall, who’s held the job since December 2004, will stay on through the end of June, the Kennewick public hospital system announced Friday.
“I will remain available and committed through June to assisting in any way possible to facilitate a smooth and successful transition or to work on special projects,” Marshall said in a statement.
“I predict that Trios Health will thrive and remain an important part of our community’s vitality. It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of this treasured asset and to be able to end my career here with the satisfaction of knowing that I have left it better than I found it,” he said.
The Trios board plans to hire an interim CEO to handle day-to-day operations while a permanent replacement is sought. That will happen between now and when Marshal retires in June.
Marv Kinney, president of Trios’ board, said he and his board colleagues are grateful for Marshall’s service.
“The district appreciates Glen’s work guiding the organization through unprecedented growth (in) times that have been turbulent for the healthcare industry,” Kinney said. “Up until three years ago, we were operating in a hospital that was inadequate for 21st century patient care. He weathered the problems of financing and constructing a replacement hospital at Southridge without taxpayer support.”
Kinney added that, “progress has been made in several important areas even as the healthcare industry has been forced to adapt to significant changes and numerous challenges.”
During Marshall’s tenure, the public hospital district has experienced transformational change, from shedding the moniker Kennewick General Hospital in favor of Trios Health to opening the new Trios Southridge Hospital and the Trios Care Center at Southridge. The district also launched the Tri-Cities’ first medical residency program.
“With the support of the board of commissioners, our medical staff, employees, and dedicated community members, we have made great strides over the past 12 years. Trios Health now faces new and different challenges that calls for new leadership for Trios Health. I am proud to have journeyed through a number of important firsts for and with the organization: a new hospital and care center, the area’s first medical residency program and more. I am looking forward to enjoying more time with my family,” Marshall said.
