Kennewick police respond to accidental shooting

A 40-year-old man who’d been drinking accidentally shot himself in the leg on Saturday night while handling a pistol.
The man, whose name isn’t being released, will be OK, Kennewick police reported.
Officers were called to the area of 29th Avenue and South Jean Street about 8 p.m. to a report of a person being shot, the police department wrote on Facebook.
“The investigation revealed that a subject, who had been drinking, was handling (a) loaded pistol” and accidentally shot himself, the post said.
“Fortunately (because of) a quick acting person on scene, life saving measures were performed and the subject will be fine,” the post said. “As reminder, alcohol impairs our thoughts and motor skills. Handing of firearms should be avoided when we are under the influence of anything that impairs our abilities to think and function clearly.”
