Mr. Movie review: ‘Morgan’ is a boring visit to a familiar subject

Morgan is an artificial life form. It looks female, but it is really just an it.
For clarity, we’ll refer to Morgan as her. She isn’t happy. Neither are her creators. They all love her, but Morgan has problems. At one point she was allowed to walk free at the compound she shares with the scientists who created her. Then, something happens that requires them to confine her.
Kate Mara (Rooney’s sister) is a security expert sent to assess the situation and decide if Morgan ought to be terminated. That makes the scientists unhappy and — as you suspect — Morgan isn’t real happy with the idea either.
Morgan is written and directed by two men just starting their careers and is a first major release for both. For director Luke Scott and writer Seth W. Owen the first time is not the charm. This one slogs through a subject that has been done to death and — in spite of some pretty good acting — offers nothing new.
‘Morgan’
Director: Luke Scott
Stars: Kate Mara, Anya Taylor-Joy, Paul Giamatti, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Rose Leslie, Toby Jones, Michelle Yeoh, Brian Cox
Mr. Movie rating: Rated R for mature themes, violence. It’s playing at the Carmike 12, Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the Fairchild Cinemas 12 and Queensgate 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
2 1/2 stars
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
