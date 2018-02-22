Mr. Movie review: ‘Annihilation’ part horror, part sci, part disappointing

‘Annihilation’
Natalie Portman is Lena and Oscar Isaac is Kane. They’re married. He’s military. She’s a biologist and ex-military. A comet hits a lighthouse and an outer worldly curtain called the Shimmer descends. It starts rewriting the DNA and the cellular structure of all life inside.
The Shimmer is expanding and scientists studying the phenomenon believe it will eventually take over the world. They can see the outside of the Shimmer but nothing inside. Nothing inside can get out. Explorers — including Lena’s hubby — go in, disappear and are never seen again.
After being nowhere for a year, a very confused Kane reappears. When Lena tries to get him to the hospital, military types grab them both. That gets her involved in the conundrum facing scientists studying the Shimmer, Kane’s dilemma and that facing the human race.
Lena and four other female scientists enter the Shimmer. Why just women? Several explorations with macho guys failed, so why not?
Inside they find the comet has created beautiful floral and fauna, and not-so-surprisingly dangerous creatures to knock off characters in their order of importance to the plot. It is also a chance for writer/director Alex Garland (“Ex Machina”) and his special effects gurus to do their thing.
And they do it pretty well.
“Annihilation” is based from a popular novel by Jeff VanderMeer. I didn’t read the book, but Garland’s adaptation is mostly horror with a sprinkle of science fiction thrown in for good measure. Or is it a dark piece of science fiction with a dash of horror? Take your pick.
No matter where you land on “Annihilation,” all agree it is a really weird movie.
Like he did with “Ex Machina,” Garland heavily borrows themes from older and better films. He does a great job setting up tension and keeping the story moving forward. You won’t be bored. No complaints with the effects. They are fabulous. So is the acting.
However, by the climax Garland’s movie is headed downhill. Much of the decline lies with the basic outline of VanderMeer’s novel. It is a concept that entices you, then hooks you, but ultimately there is just nowhere for this story to go that doesn’t seem like it’s somewhere you’ve been before.
Movie name: ‘Annihilation’
Director: Alex Garland
Stars: Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tuva Novotny, Tessa Thompson, Benedict Wong
Mr. Movie rating: 3 stars
Rated R for mature themes, blood and gore, language. It’s playing at the Fairchild Pasco and Queensgate 12s, AMC Kennewick and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
