Maureen Beck in “Reel Rock 12”.
Maureen Beck in “Reel Rock 12”. Cedar Wright
Maureen Beck in “Reel Rock 12”. Cedar Wright

Mr. Movie

Mr. Movie review: Reel Rock 12 rocks

By Gary Wolcott

Mr. Movie

January 18, 2018 05:49 PM

I have been reviewing the Reel Rock films for seven or eight years and have become addicted to films about the art of scaling 90-degree walls. People with amazing cinematography skills capture brave — or foolhardy, depending on your point of view — souls conquering cliffs and mountains with their fingertips and toes.

This one is much different than the others in content. It looks at an unknown climber whose skills match the most famous of the genre, a young woman with just one arm and a young woman who conquers cliffs that only men had done before.

Mind-bogging stuff that is dizzy, dazzling and dangerous.

Movie name: ‘Reel Rock 12’

Director:

Stars:

Mr. Movie rating: 5 stars

Rated PG for mature themes. It’s playing on Friday, January 19th only at Chief Joseph Middle School at 7pm.

5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.

4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.

0 stars: Speaks for itself.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'The Accountant' movie trailer

    Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick star in the film about a forensic accountant who uncooks the books for illicit clients.

'The Accountant' movie trailer

'The Accountant' movie trailer 2:31

'The Accountant' movie trailer
'The Birth of a Nation' movie trailer 2:44

'The Birth of a Nation' movie trailer
'The Girl on the Train' movie trailer 2:31

'The Girl on the Train' movie trailer

View More Video

About Gary Wolcott

Gary Wolcott

@mrmovie104

Gary Wolcott's "Mr. Movie" column has appeared in the Tri-City Herald since 1992. The Tri-Cities native now lives in Portland, Ore., and watches about 200 movies each year. He believes movies are made to be seen on theater screens and that you should see them there, too. He also encourages questions and comment and loves movie debate.