Mr. Movie review: Reel Rock 12 rocks

I have been reviewing the Reel Rock films for seven or eight years and have become addicted to films about the art of scaling 90-degree walls. People with amazing cinematography skills capture brave — or foolhardy, depending on your point of view — souls conquering cliffs and mountains with their fingertips and toes.
This one is much different than the others in content. It looks at an unknown climber whose skills match the most famous of the genre, a young woman with just one arm and a young woman who conquers cliffs that only men had done before.
Mind-bogging stuff that is dizzy, dazzling and dangerous.
Movie name: ‘Reel Rock 12’
Mr. Movie rating: 5 stars
Rated PG for mature themes. It’s playing on Friday, January 19th only at Chief Joseph Middle School at 7pm.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
