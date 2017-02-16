Mr. Movie

February 16, 2017 1:49 PM

Mr. Movie review: ‘The Great Wall’ beautifully done, but predictable horror movie

By Gary Wolcott

The Great Wall isn’t great. Part of the problem is having to buy the premise that the Great Wall of China was built to keep the country safe from monsters. The film opens saying that’s one of the legends of its origin. Don’t bother to do a Google search. It’s not there.

Not that you’ll care.

This one is fun, though.

Matt Damon stars as a soldier of fortune headed with some pals to China to get black powder. Just before arriving, they are attacked by a monster. Two survive, get to China’s wall about the time the hoard of monsters arrive and join the battle. The courage and resourcefulness of the two survivors impresses the Nameless Order created to protect the nation.

Damon isn’t bad as an action hero and his cast mates are pretty good too. However, you could probably write how this one turns out yourself. What makes it worth catching is director Yimou Zhang (Hero, Raise the Red Lantern). No one makes more beautiful movies. And this one is gorgeous. The highly choreographed cinematography is splashed with brilliant hues and colors.

Zhang is also a master of effects, and though his monsters aren’t that imaginative, he manages to make them real enough to make a predictable plot palatable.

The Great Wall

Director: Yimou Zhang

Stars: Matt Damon, Tian Jing, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe, Andy Lau

Mr. Movie rating:

4 stars

5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.

4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.

0 stars: Speaks for itself.

