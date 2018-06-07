ACT’s popular Garden Arts Tour blends nature and the arts

A popular event that showcases home gardens and the visual and performing arts is June 16.
Academy of Children’s Theatre coordinates the Garden Arts Tour as a fundraiser.
This year, it’ll include a self-guided tour of five unique and diverse home gardens in the Tri-Cities, culminating in a garden party. Tickets are $30 each.
“The 2018 tour features an inside look at the fruits of gardening expertise from an impressive group of amateur horticulturists and landscape architects. Included on the tour are an historic residence in north Richland, a xeriscape-defined front yard garden, a Heritage Garden featuring all native plants and no grass, a classic European-style landscape garden, and a formal Asian-inspired estate setting,” a news release said.
A variety of performers and artists also will share their talents at the gardens throughout the day.
The self-guided tours start at 9 a.m.
McCurley Integrity Honda is sponsoring.
Tickets are available at the dealership, ACT’s office, Beaver Bark, Wild Birds Unlimited and academyofchildrenstheatre.org.
For more information, call 509-943-6027 or visit ACT’s website.
