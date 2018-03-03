Mid-Columbia book groups

Arts & Entertainment

Mid-Columbia Libraries

▪ Kennewick branch

1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 582-4899.

7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.

March 13:The Children’s Blizzard” by David Laskin

▪  Pasco branch

1320 W. Hopkins, downtown library, downstairs. Call Susan Koenig, 509-545-6936.

1 p.m. third Wednesday of the month.

Mar. 21: “News of the World” by Paulette Giles

Richland Public Library

955 Northgate Drive. Call Lisa Adams, 942-7678.

6:30 p.m. third Monday of month.

Thursday Afternoon Book Group

955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.

1 p.m. third Thursday of the month.

Mar. 15: “Last Bus to Wisdom” by Ivan Doig

April 19:Showboat” by Edna Ferber

Coffee Break Book Club

Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.

7 p.m. last Thursday of the month.

Mar. 29: “Under the Wide and Starry Sky” by Nancy Horan

Grandview Library

500 W. Main St. Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 882-7035.

10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month.

March 22: Any title by Margaret Coel

Central Church

1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 375-5757.

1 p.m. first Thursday of the month.

April 5: “The Faith Club: A Muslim, A Christian, A Jew--Three Women Search for Understanding”

Adventures Underground Book Club

Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland.

7 p.m. first Friday of the month.

Bookworm Book Club

731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.

6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.

