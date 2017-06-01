The Rude Mechanicals’ latest project? A sexy, sassy take on ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

The Rude Mechanicals’ production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” opens June 8 at the Uptown Theatre in Richland. The cast rehearsed at Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and music. Left to right, Miriam Kerzner as Titania, Zachary Chandler as Cobweb, Christy Valle as Mustardseed and McKenzie Kennedy as Peaseblossom. Casie Davidson Casie Davidson Photography