The Rude Mechanicals’ latest project? A sexy, sassy take on ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

In Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Lysander — a handsome young man of Athens — is in love with Hermia.
But Hermia’s father doesn’t approve and instead wants his daughter to marry another man. So Lysander and Hermia run off into the forest to be together.
That storyline remains intact in The Rude Mechanicals’ take on the classic comedy. But the local Shakespeare company — known for bold, innovative productions of the Bard’s work — has made a few tweaks.
Among them: the “forest” in the play — where all sorts of shenanigans and magic unfold — is a gay bar modeled on Seattle’s Capitol Hill scene.
And the young lovers are a same-sex couple. Lysander is Lysandra, a woman.
“When I heard about (this take on Midsummer), I thought, ‘This is awesome. It’s new, it’s fresh, it’s very relevant to today,” said Raleigh Hawthorne, who plays Lysandra. “I feel proud to be able to be part of that. Representation is important. When people see themselves (on stage), they feel better about themselves. Maybe in some way, it gives them strength and courage to be who they are.”
I feel proud to be able to be part of that. Representation is important. When people see themselves (on stage), they feel better about themselves. Maybe in some way, it gives them strength and courage to be who they are.
Raleigh Hawthorne, The Rude Mechanicals
The show opens June 8 at the Uptown Theatre in Richland. Performances are at 7 p.m. June 8-10 and 15-17, with additional 2 p.m. matinees on June 10 and 17.
Robert Hanson is directing. He’s finishing up a master’s degree in theater production at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, and the show is part of his thesis.
The idea of representation was a driving force in his take on Midsummer, he said. People of color, women, members of the LGBTQ community — sometimes their voices aren’t heard.
“I really feel passionately about putting voices on stage and in public that aren’t as represented,” Hanson said. “It’s really important to put on display those kinds of voices.”
In his Midsummer, Lysandra and Hermia are two of four young lovers who escape a corporate, structured world for The Forest, a club run by a magical group of Fairies.
Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for students, seniors, teachers and military. Groundling seats are $5 and Royal Gallery seats are $50. A Backstage Pass, which includes an interactive preshow discussion, is $10. Tickets are available at rmtheatre.org, at Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music in Richland and at the door.
All sorts of twists and turns and spells and fun ensues. Hanson penned all original music for the show, even taking Shakespeare lyrics to create a drag-style number.
The set is colorful, vibrant, lively. And the experience will be immersive, Hanson said, with the “in the round” set up putting the audience in the action.
“It’s definitely not your traditional fourth wall-style, where there’s the stage and there’s the audience and everyone stays on their side,” Hanson said. In this production, “there is no ‘side.’”
Along with Hawthorne as Lysandra, the cast includes Diana Milton as Hermia, Jamie Rogers as Helena, Christopher Wilson as Demetrius, Corey Jenkins Jr. as Theseus/Oberon, Miriam Kerzner as Hippolyta/Titania.
Also, Alex Eberle plays Philostrate/Puck, Samantha Weakley is Quince, Elida Jennings is Snug, Mike Speegle is Bottom, Benjamin Howard is Flute, Bridget Hohl is Snout, Joe Francik is Starveling, Christy Valle is Mustardseed, McKenzie Kennedy is Peaseblossom, Zachary Chandler is Cobweb and Blythe Clarke ia First Fairy.
Ted Miller takes on the role of Egeus, who is Hermia’s father. Miller also is producing.
He said the show is funny and fanciful, sexy and sassy. It touches on themes including power and duty, but at its heart it’s about love.
It portrays that love is love, no matter your gender (or orientation).
Ted Miller, The Rude Mechanicals
Given the production’s interpretation, that’s especially powerful. “It portrays that love is love, no matter your gender (or orientation),” Miller said.
Hanson said audience members should come ready to be delighted and entertained.
“I want everyone to feel welcome. I want everyone to have a good time. I do want to invite people to be challenged. Give it a chance,” he said. “And if you’re a member of one of those communities (that are often under-represented), come see yourself on stage.”
The show is recommended for mature high school students and older.
Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for students, seniors, teachers and military. Groundling seats are $5 and Royal Gallery seats are $50.
A Backstage Pass, which includes an interactive preshow discussion, is $10.
Tickets are available at rmtheatre.org, at Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music in Richland and at the door.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
Comments