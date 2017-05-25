The Moscow Ballet Great Russian Nutcracker returns to Yakima on Nov. 14. Tickets went on sale this week.
The Moscow Ballet Great Russian Nutcracker returns to Yakima on Nov. 14. Tickets went on sale this week. Courtesy of Moscow Ballet
The Moscow Ballet Great Russian Nutcracker returns to Yakima on Nov. 14. Tickets went on sale this week. Courtesy of Moscow Ballet

Arts & Entertainment

Moscow Ballet’s ‘Great Russian Nutcracker’ returning to Yakima

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

May 25, 2017 6:07 PM

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker is returning to Yakima this fall, and tickets are on sale now.

They start at $28 and are available at nutcracker.com/buy-tickets or by calling The Capitol Theatre at 509-853-2787.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at The Capitol Theatre. The famed Russian dance company of 40 ballerinas and danseurs is stopping in Yakima as part of its 25th Anniversary Tour of North America.

“Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker is known for its award-winning principal dancers, lavish costumes in the style of the Victorian era, many backdrops created by La La Land set concept designer Carl Sprague, and its Russian focus including life-sized Matryoshka dolls, Russian folk legends Ded Moroz (Father Christmas) and Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) and Troika Sleigh,” a news release said.

“Adults and children enjoy the special effects of the flapping winged owl on the grandfather clock, the growing 50-foot-tall Christmas tree, the Dove of Peace with a 20-foot wingspan, and of course, the leaps, spins, and extraordinary moves of the company all performed to Tchaikovsky’s complete and incomparable score,” it said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer
Neidhold, Jensen look ahead to Richland's 2017 football season 2:26

Neidhold, Jensen look ahead to Richland's 2017 football season

View More Video