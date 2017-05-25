Moscow Ballet’s ‘Great Russian Nutcracker’ returning to Yakima

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker is returning to Yakima this fall, and tickets are on sale now.
They start at $28 and are available at nutcracker.com/buy-tickets or by calling The Capitol Theatre at 509-853-2787.
Showtime is 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at The Capitol Theatre. The famed Russian dance company of 40 ballerinas and danseurs is stopping in Yakima as part of its 25th Anniversary Tour of North America.
“Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker is known for its award-winning principal dancers, lavish costumes in the style of the Victorian era, many backdrops created by La La Land set concept designer Carl Sprague, and its Russian focus including life-sized Matryoshka dolls, Russian folk legends Ded Moroz (Father Christmas) and Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) and Troika Sleigh,” a news release said.
“Adults and children enjoy the special effects of the flapping winged owl on the grandfather clock, the growing 50-foot-tall Christmas tree, the Dove of Peace with a 20-foot wingspan, and of course, the leaps, spins, and extraordinary moves of the company all performed to Tchaikovsky’s complete and incomparable score,” it said.
