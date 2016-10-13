Country singer-songwriter Chase Rice to perform Oct. 15 at Toyota Arena

A Southern boy changed tires for NASCAR teams, almost won Survivor: Nicaragua and now brings his country music as a headliner to Kennewick
Country singer-songwriter Chase Rice performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, at the Toyota Arena, which is next to the Toyota Center.
Artists Ryan Hurd and Lacy Cavalier open for him.
Hurd went from songwriter to singer with a No. 1 hit Lonely Tonight, which was nominated for a Grammy and a Country Music Award.
Cavalier is known for her songs Savin’ Pennies, Payin’ Dues, Tell Me ’Bout It and Louisianne. She appeared in the movie Father of Lies and as Megan in several Barney the dinosaur TV films.
Rice is the main act, and he has opened for Kenny Chesney and Dierks Bentley. He recently released Everybody We Know Does, his latest single from Dack Janiels Records.
He’s working on his fourth album to follow his 2014 album Ignite the Night, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Top Country Albums and No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200, according to Rice’s staff. It sold more than 300,000 copies.
The 31-year-old entertainer was born in Florida and grew up in North Carolina. Rice credits journaling, a hobby of his since high school, as helping him develop songwriting skills before his music career.
He previously worked as a pit crew member for NASCAR’s Hendrick Motorsports, and as a rear tire carrier for Ryan Newman’s Nationwide Series car, and Jimmie Johnson’s Sprint Cup Series car. He was part of the Lowe’s team crew when they won two championships. He was invited back to sing at the Talladega Superspeedway in May 2015.
Rice was on TV as a contestant on the CBS show Survivor: Nicaragua. According to CBS, the singer was on Team La Flor. He was one of the final two contestants and lost by one vote to Jud “Fabio” Birza.
Tickets for the Oct. 15 show can be bought at Ticketmaster.com or directly at the box office.
More information about Rice is at chaserice.com.
