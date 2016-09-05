Kennewick native to screen new film in Tri-Cities

When Travis Gutiérrez Senger was growing up in the Tri-Cities, he dreamed of becoming a writer.
“Then I got the idea I’d be a director,” he said.
He managed to become both.
Senger has forged a successful career in the entertainment world, making the award-winning documentary White Lines and The Fever: The Death of DJ Junebug and now writing, directing and producing the feature Desert Cathedral.
The latter film is being released by Random Media this month in theaters and on demand, and Senger is bringing it to the Tri-Cities on Sept. 16-22.
It will show at the Fairchild Cinemas on Queensgate Drive in Richland.
Senger will attend Q&A sessions on Sept. 16-17.
“I’m really proud of this film and am really excited to share it back in the Tri-Cities,” he said.
‘Desert Cathedral’ was primarily shot in Washington, including locations on the east side of the Cascades, such as Moses Lake.
Inspired by a true story, Desert Cathedral centers on Peter Collins, a “broken real estate developer” who disappears into the Southwest.
Lee Tergesen, who has appeared in everything from Point Break and Wayne’s World to Oz and The Americans, takes on the lead role.
Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga) plays a private investigator hired to find him.
The film is set in 1992, and Collins’ camcorder plays a vital role. He chronicles his journey on VHS.
Senger worked on the film for about five years. It won acclaim on the festival circuit, including top awards at festivals in New York, Manchester and Naples.
Senger grew up in Kennewick, graduating from Kamiakin High School in 1999. He went onto the University of Washington, where he studied theater and creative writing.
He lives in New York now, but still has many family members in the Tri-Cities.
Desert Cathedral has a touch of home. It was primarily shot in Washington, including locations on the east side of the Cascades, such as Moses Lake.
Travis Gutiérrez Senger grew up in Kennewick, graduating from Kamiakin High School in 1999. He went onto the University of Washington, where he studied theater and creative writing.
The desert is a key element in the film.
“It makes sense growing up in the desert to do a first (feature) film that takes place there,” Senger said.
“I still love the desert. Being here in New York, you appreciate it more,” he added. “In the Tri-Cities, you get these incredible sunsets. You might even take them for granted. Now going back, there’s nothing like a sunset in the desert.”
Senger will be able to catch some sunsets here this month.
He’ll be on hand Sept. 16 for Desert Cathedral’s opening night at Fairchild, with a Q&A following the 7 p.m. screening and an after-party planned.
I’m really proud of this film and am really excited to share it back in the Tri-Cities.
Travis Gutiérrez Senger, filmmaker
Senger also will attend a Q&A on Sept. 17 after the 12:15 p.m. matinee.
For more information on the film, go to desertcathedral.com.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
Comments