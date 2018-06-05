Viera’s Bakery is the go-to place in Pasco for sweet treats.
Viera’s Bakery is the go-to place in Pasco for sweet treats. Courtesy of Urbren Shoot
Viera’s Bakery is the go-to place in Pasco for sweet treats. Courtesy of Urbren Shoot

Readers' Choice

2018 Best Bakery: Viera’s Bakery

June 05, 2018 05:01 PM

Manuel and Esther Viera, owners of Viera’s Bakery, have a combined 25-40 years experience in making sweet breads and maintain a tradition of excellence at both their locations. The bakery opens at 4 a.m. until 11 p.m. at the Lewis Street location and 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. at the Burden Boulevard. “We start early and our ovens run twenty-four hours a day,” says Marisa Viera, manager of Viera’s Bakery. Customer favorites include their 1,000 Layers Caramel, Empanada Bavarian Cream, Campechana in Assorted Flavors, and Mexican Cheesecake.

Viera’s Bakery is a longstanding local favorite in the Tri-Cities and is well-known for their excellent fresh churros as well as their many flavors of empanadas such as: Bavarian Cream, Pineapple, Apple, Sweet Potato, Strawberry, Guyaba and Coconut. Traditional pan dulce, including Roscas de Reyes, a cake pastry traditionally eaten to celebrate Epiphany and Pan de Muerto, traditionally eaten around the Dia de Muertos are a specialty.

1. Viera’s Bakery

6411 Burden Blvd., Pasco

509-545-4043

430 W. Lewis Street, Pasco

509-546-9726

www.vierasbakery.com

2. Frost Me Sweet

710 The Parkway, Richland

509-420-4704

frostmesweetbakeryandbistro.com

3. Ethos Bakery & Cafe

2150 Keene Rd., Richland

509-942-8417

www.ethosbakery.net

  Comments  