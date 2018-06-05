2018 Best Bakery: Viera’s Bakery

Manuel and Esther Viera, owners of Viera’s Bakery, have a combined 25-40 years experience in making sweet breads and maintain a tradition of excellence at both their locations. The bakery opens at 4 a.m. until 11 p.m. at the Lewis Street location and 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. at the Burden Boulevard. “We start early and our ovens run twenty-four hours a day,” says Marisa Viera, manager of Viera’s Bakery. Customer favorites include their 1,000 Layers Caramel, Empanada Bavarian Cream, Campechana in Assorted Flavors, and Mexican Cheesecake.
Viera’s Bakery is a longstanding local favorite in the Tri-Cities and is well-known for their excellent fresh churros as well as their many flavors of empanadas such as: Bavarian Cream, Pineapple, Apple, Sweet Potato, Strawberry, Guyaba and Coconut. Traditional pan dulce, including Roscas de Reyes, a cake pastry traditionally eaten to celebrate Epiphany and Pan de Muerto, traditionally eaten around the Dia de Muertos are a specialty.
1. Viera’s Bakery
6411 Burden Blvd., Pasco
509-545-4043
430 W. Lewis Street, Pasco
509-546-9726
www.vierasbakery.com
2. Frost Me Sweet
710 The Parkway, Richland
509-420-4704
frostmesweetbakeryandbistro.com
3. Ethos Bakery & Cafe
2150 Keene Rd., Richland
509-942-8417
www.ethosbakery.net
