Brothers Porter Kinney, left, and Reed Kinney hold trays of the smoked meats and sides they cook fresh daily at their restaurants in Richland and Kennewick.
Readers' Choice

2018 Best Barbecue: Porter’s Real Barbecue

June 05, 2018 04:59 PM

Porter Kinney loves BBQ. Porter said, “There’s good BBQ, but I wanted great BBQ.” He decided to master the art himself, starting a food truck with his brother Reed Kinney in 2014. With the help of a dedicated customer base and their hard-working family, they opened the doors to their building in Richland in 2015. Their newest location opened on Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick earlier this year.

Porter’s Real Barbecue offers fresh, prime grade meat that is slow-smoked daily and cut to order. All their recipes are made from scratch. Brisket, their most popular item, is prepared from Angus Certified Beef. Business is so good, they run out of items, but that doesn’t faze them. Porter says, “We’re committed to doing things the right way, not the easiest. We don’t cut corners with food or customer service.” Porter’s Real Barbecue provides more than just great quality BBQ, but also a place that “feels like home.”

1. Porter’s Real Barbecue

705 The Parkway, Richland

1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd.,Kennewick

509-942-9590

portersrealbbq.com

2. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

122 U.S. 395, Kennewick

509-396-9898

www.dickeys.com

3. Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que

8110 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick

509-783-3405

www.famousdaves.com/Kennewick

