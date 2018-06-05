Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel’s, features breakfast and lunch with handmade pies and soups at his Kennewick cafe.
Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel’s, features breakfast and lunch with handmade pies and soups at his Kennewick cafe. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel’s, features breakfast and lunch with handmade pies and soups at his Kennewick cafe. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Readers' Choice

2018 Best Breakfast: Just Joel’s Cafe

June 05, 2018 04:58 PM

Just Joel’s Cafe started cooking up breakfast, lunch and made-from-scratch pie in Kennewick late last year.

Joel Watson had always dreamed of cooking in his own restaurant, following in the footsteps of his dad and grandmother.

“This is my passion,” Watson said. “This is my love. Cooking is in my genetic gene pool. I’ve been making pies since I was 10 years old.”

Just Joel’s Cafe features a comfortable, casual vibe. Oldies blast from the kitchen for diners to hear.

Watson said his early success is all thanks to his staff. He knew each person from previous restaurant jobs. He also credits his customers, recently painting a “Thank you Tri-Cities” mural on the side of the cafe.

The family-friendly restaurant doesn’t feature food from cans or microwaves. It’s known for its homemade eggs Benedict and breakfast burrito, not to mention its pies: everything from cherry to coconut cream to mixed berry crisp.

1. Just Joel’s Cafe

1505 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick

509-396-3846

justjoelscafe.com

2. Sterlings

3200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-736-1588

sterlingsfamous.com

3. Sage Port Grill

1633 Columbia Park Trail, Richland

509-783-9105

  Comments  