2018 Best Breakfast: Just Joel’s Cafe

Just Joel’s Cafe started cooking up breakfast, lunch and made-from-scratch pie in Kennewick late last year.
Joel Watson had always dreamed of cooking in his own restaurant, following in the footsteps of his dad and grandmother.
“This is my passion,” Watson said. “This is my love. Cooking is in my genetic gene pool. I’ve been making pies since I was 10 years old.”
Just Joel’s Cafe features a comfortable, casual vibe. Oldies blast from the kitchen for diners to hear.
Watson said his early success is all thanks to his staff. He knew each person from previous restaurant jobs. He also credits his customers, recently painting a “Thank you Tri-Cities” mural on the side of the cafe.
The family-friendly restaurant doesn’t feature food from cans or microwaves. It’s known for its homemade eggs Benedict and breakfast burrito, not to mention its pies: everything from cherry to coconut cream to mixed berry crisp.
