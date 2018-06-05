2018 Best Catering: CG Public House

Shirley Simmons has been around the restaurant business her entire life. Her parents, Chuck and Mabel Wyatt, owned The Pancake Corral, which opened in 1979 at the corner of Highway 395 and Vista Street in Kennewick. The public loved it, and as customers increased, the restaurant was remodeled and renamed The Country Gentleman in 1984 by Shirley’s sister Marge and Gerald Van Zuyen.
In 1996, Shirley and her husband, Steve, became partners and added catering, which was so successful that they outgrew their kitchen and moved to a new building at 9221 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick. Their son Kyle modernized the restaurant in January 2017, which is now called CG Public House.
CG Public House features a restaurant, bar and outside patio. Some of its customer favorites are Dungeness crab melts, Monte Cristo, chicken and waffles, and housemade chicken pot pie. It serves prime rib every Thursday through Saturday night. The breakfast menu includes adult pop tarts and mini-maple bacon donuts. The bar offers bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys and a wine list.
Shirley, Steve and Kyle take pride in using local ingredients wherever possible. They are well-known for their exceptional staff and dependability. In 2017, CG Public House catered 2,900 events off-premise or at its restaurant, with events ranging from 10 to 4,000 people. During peak season, CG Public House might cater up to 30 events in a day.
