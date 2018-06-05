Sterling’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and Tri-Cities diners have voted them the best family-style restaurant in town.
Readers' Choice

2018 Best Family Style Restaurant: Sterling’s Restaurant

June 05, 2018 04:50 PM

A family-centric restaurant known for a wide variety of customers, delicious food and an atmosphere that is warm, inviting and homey, Sterling’s Restaurant has provided a unique dining experience that is hard to find anywhere else. Sterling’s Restaurant has three locations in the Tri-Cities, the first of which opened in 1990.

Sterling’s Restaurant offers a variety of options to its patrons. From an amazing Ribeye Steak to a multitude of omelets named for cities around the United States, to a delicious Japanese Barbecue Burger or Fettuccini Alfredo, there is something for everyone.

Owner Jim Sterling was raised in a restaurant, which has instilled in him the family atmosphere that is apparent when a customer eats at one of his restaurants. It’s an atmosphere that Jim says is “a big house and you’re having your friends over all the time.” A family type of atmosphere, great food and excellent service is what sets Sterling’s Restaurant apart from the competition.

1. Sterling’s Restaurant

2500 Queensgate Drive, Richland

509-628-2414

3200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-736-1588

890 George Washington Way, Richland

509-943-1588

sterlingsfamous.com

2. Magill’s

3214 Rd. 68, Pasco

509-547-6448

magillsrestaurants.com

3. Foodies Brick and Mortar

308 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick

509-591-0424

www.foodiesbrickandmortar.com

