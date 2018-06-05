2018 Best Family Style Restaurant: Sterling’s Restaurant

A family-centric restaurant known for a wide variety of customers, delicious food and an atmosphere that is warm, inviting and homey, Sterling’s Restaurant has provided a unique dining experience that is hard to find anywhere else. Sterling’s Restaurant has three locations in the Tri-Cities, the first of which opened in 1990.
Sterling’s Restaurant offers a variety of options to its patrons. From an amazing Ribeye Steak to a multitude of omelets named for cities around the United States, to a delicious Japanese Barbecue Burger or Fettuccini Alfredo, there is something for everyone.
Owner Jim Sterling was raised in a restaurant, which has instilled in him the family atmosphere that is apparent when a customer eats at one of his restaurants. It’s an atmosphere that Jim says is “a big house and you’re having your friends over all the time.” A family type of atmosphere, great food and excellent service is what sets Sterling’s Restaurant apart from the competition.
1. Sterling’s Restaurant
2500 Queensgate Drive, Richland
509-628-2414
3200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
509-736-1588
890 George Washington Way, Richland
509-943-1588
sterlingsfamous.com
2. Magill’s
3214 Rd. 68, Pasco
509-547-6448
magillsrestaurants.com
3. Foodies Brick and Mortar
308 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick
509-591-0424
www.foodiesbrickandmortar.com
