Anthony’s at Columbia Point has once again been voted best seafood and best fine dining in the Tri-Cities.
Readers' Choice

2018 Best Fine Dining Restaurant: Anthony’s at Columbia Point

June 05, 2018 04:49 PM

Anthony’s provides fine dining with a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere. Tables are set beautifully with crisp linens and elegant tableware, and employees uphold the highest standards of service. Guests enjoy a scenic view of Marina Park on the Columbia River in Richland. The in-house blueberry and huckleberry lemonades are a delicious treat on a summer’s evening, along with the fresh, locally made strawberry ice cream.

The banquet room has a 60-person stand-up reception capacity and a 40-person seated capacity. The Vineyard Room has an adjoining private deck that also overlooks the Columbia River. During the warmer months, the deck may be used to increase reception capacity.

Anthony’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant or online at opentable.com. To schedule a banquet room for your event, contact Anthony’s managers at 509-946-3474 or richlandbanquets@anthonys.com.

1. Anthony’s at Columbia Point

6x winner!

550 Columbia Point Dr., Richland

509-946-3474

www.anthonys.com

2. Cedars Restaurant

355 N. Clover Island Dr., Kennewick

509-582-2143

cedarskennewick.com

3. Budd’s Broiler

450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland

509-946-8178

www.anthonys.com/restaurants/detail/budds-broiler

