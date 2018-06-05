2018 Best Fine Dining Restaurant: Anthony’s at Columbia Point

Anthony’s provides fine dining with a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere. Tables are set beautifully with crisp linens and elegant tableware, and employees uphold the highest standards of service. Guests enjoy a scenic view of Marina Park on the Columbia River in Richland. The in-house blueberry and huckleberry lemonades are a delicious treat on a summer’s evening, along with the fresh, locally made strawberry ice cream.
The banquet room has a 60-person stand-up reception capacity and a 40-person seated capacity. The Vineyard Room has an adjoining private deck that also overlooks the Columbia River. During the warmer months, the deck may be used to increase reception capacity.
Anthony’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant or online at opentable.com. To schedule a banquet room for your event, contact Anthony’s managers at 509-946-3474 or richlandbanquets@anthonys.com.
1. Anthony’s at Columbia Point
6x winner!
550 Columbia Point Dr., Richland
509-946-3474
www.anthonys.com
2. Cedars Restaurant
355 N. Clover Island Dr., Kennewick
509-582-2143
cedarskennewick.com
3. Budd’s Broiler
450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland
509-946-8178
www.anthonys.com/restaurants/detail/budds-broiler
