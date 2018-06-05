2018 Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt: Yogurt Beach

With bright recumbent lawn chairs and colorful décor all around, Yogurt Beach is our People’s Choice Award for Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt shop in town. It really is a great location for a frozen yogurt spot, too. You can enjoy your dessert indoors or outdoors and have an equally great experience!
“We are locally owned and operated; we really like to engage our customers via social media and take votes on different flavors that they would like to see on our menu.” –Shelby, employee
Yogurt Beach keeps it fun and creative! They have even featured Marvel-themed frozen yogurt. If you check out their Instagram account, you can see all of the different flavors and themes they have offered for their customers.
Yogurt Beach is positioned perfectly on the NW corner of 10th Avenue and Columbia Center Boulevard. Patrons will catch beautiful views of both Badger and Candy Mountain not to mention witness some pretty amazing sunsets as they enjoy their treats!
1. Yogurt Beach
910 S. Columbia Center Blvd. Ste. A, Kennewick
509-579-0316
www.yogurtbeachkennewick.com
2. My Froyo
Multiple Mid-Columbia Locations
3. Dairy Queen
Multiple Mid-Columbia Locations
www.dairyqueen.com
