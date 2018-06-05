Yogurt Beach in Kennewick.
Yogurt Beach in Kennewick. Courtesy photo
Yogurt Beach in Kennewick. Courtesy photo

Readers' Choice

2018 Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt: Yogurt Beach

June 05, 2018 04:22 PM

With bright recumbent lawn chairs and colorful décor all around, Yogurt Beach is our People’s Choice Award for Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt shop in town. It really is a great location for a frozen yogurt spot, too. You can enjoy your dessert indoors or outdoors and have an equally great experience!

“We are locally owned and operated; we really like to engage our customers via social media and take votes on different flavors that they would like to see on our menu.” –Shelby, employee

Yogurt Beach keeps it fun and creative! They have even featured Marvel-themed frozen yogurt. If you check out their Instagram account, you can see all of the different flavors and themes they have offered for their customers.

Yogurt Beach is positioned perfectly on the NW corner of 10th Avenue and Columbia Center Boulevard. Patrons will catch beautiful views of both Badger and Candy Mountain not to mention witness some pretty amazing sunsets as they enjoy their treats!

1. Yogurt Beach

910 S. Columbia Center Blvd. Ste. A, Kennewick

509-579-0316

www.yogurtbeachkennewick.com

2. My Froyo

Multiple Mid-Columbia Locations

www.myfroyo.com

3. Dairy Queen

Multiple Mid-Columbia Locations

www.dairyqueen.com

