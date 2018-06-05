2018 Best Take Out: Greek Islands Cuisine

When ordering takeout from Greek Islands Cuisine, customers can expect to have their food in five short minutes without any loss to the fresh, authentic quality. With over 60 percent of their orders being takeout, the restaurant is well organized and consistent.
Greek Islands Cuisine has stayed true to Greek cuisine and culture. Nikos Danakos and his late Greek father started the restaurant seven years ago. “Greek culture is family-oriented,” said Danakos, who is most proud of “the family we have built with our customers and our employees.”
This attitude of family shines through in their food as they offer only high-quality, consistent, made-from-scratch dishes. “When you have your family over for dinner, you take pride in what you are serving them.” Their once larger menu has been slimmed down to include the community’s favorites. Customers can enjoy a variety of gyros, pizza, calzones, and salads.
1. Greek Islands Cuisine
600 Gage Blvd., Richland
509-628-2900
www.greekislandstc.com
2. Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar
606 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
509-783-0300
5305 Rd. 68, Pasco
509-543-7855
43 Columbia Point Dr., Richland
509-942-1513
applebees.com
2. Shang Hai Restaurant
3013 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
509-783-8998
3. Double Dragon Restaurant
3107 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
509-737-8833
