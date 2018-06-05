Greek Islands Cuisine is the winner of best take out for 2018.
Greek Islands Cuisine is the winner of best take out for 2018. Courtesy photo
Greek Islands Cuisine is the winner of best take out for 2018. Courtesy photo

Readers' Choice

2018 Best Take Out: Greek Islands Cuisine

June 05, 2018 04:10 PM

When ordering takeout from Greek Islands Cuisine, customers can expect to have their food in five short minutes without any loss to the fresh, authentic quality. With over 60 percent of their orders being takeout, the restaurant is well organized and consistent.

Greek Islands Cuisine has stayed true to Greek cuisine and culture. Nikos Danakos and his late Greek father started the restaurant seven years ago. “Greek culture is family-oriented,” said Danakos, who is most proud of “the family we have built with our customers and our employees.”

This attitude of family shines through in their food as they offer only high-quality, consistent, made-from-scratch dishes. “When you have your family over for dinner, you take pride in what you are serving them.” Their once larger menu has been slimmed down to include the community’s favorites. Customers can enjoy a variety of gyros, pizza, calzones, and salads.

1. Greek Islands Cuisine

600 Gage Blvd., Richland

509-628-2900

www.greekislandstc.com

2. Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar

606 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

509-783-0300

5305 Rd. 68, Pasco

509-543-7855

43 Columbia Point Dr., Richland

509-942-1513

applebees.com

2. Shang Hai Restaurant

3013 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-783-8998

3. Double Dragon Restaurant

3107 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-737-8833

  Comments  