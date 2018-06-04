Readers' Choice

2018 Best Plumber: Campbell & Company

June 04, 2018 06:32 PM

It may come as a surprise that the Tri-Cities’ top-ranked heating and air conditioning company also took the top spot in plumbing, but according to Brian Campbell, plumbing has been a part of Campbell & Company’s repertoire for years.

“We’ve always done a little plumbing,” he said, explaining that water heaters tend to come with the territory when working on furnaces. Campbell & Company found out from one of its vendors that it was buying more water heaters from them than anyone else in town.

Since Campbell & Company started actively advertising plumbing services, “we can’t hire plumbers fast enough,” Campbell said. That’s not just for clean water jobs, but full-service, on-demand sewer work as well.

“We can handle anything people can throw at us,” Campbell said.

Tri-Citians also might want to know that Campbell & Company offers residential and commercial electrical services for the next time something goes haywire.

1. Campbell & Company

2828 W. Irving St., Pasco

509-631-9521

trustcampbell.com

2. Riggle Plumbing, Inc.

6508 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick

509-735-3916

riggleplumbing.com

3. Precision Plumbing & Supply

7903 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick

509-222-1222

elitetravelassociates.com

