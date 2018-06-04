2018 Best Plumber: Campbell & Company

It may come as a surprise that the Tri-Cities’ top-ranked heating and air conditioning company also took the top spot in plumbing, but according to Brian Campbell, plumbing has been a part of Campbell & Company’s repertoire for years.
“We’ve always done a little plumbing,” he said, explaining that water heaters tend to come with the territory when working on furnaces. Campbell & Company found out from one of its vendors that it was buying more water heaters from them than anyone else in town.
Since Campbell & Company started actively advertising plumbing services, “we can’t hire plumbers fast enough,” Campbell said. That’s not just for clean water jobs, but full-service, on-demand sewer work as well.
“We can handle anything people can throw at us,” Campbell said.
Tri-Citians also might want to know that Campbell & Company offers residential and commercial electrical services for the next time something goes haywire.
1. Campbell & Company
2828 W. Irving St., Pasco
509-631-9521
trustcampbell.com
2. Riggle Plumbing, Inc.
6508 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick
509-735-3916
riggleplumbing.com
3. Precision Plumbing & Supply
7903 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick
509-222-1222
elitetravelassociates.com
