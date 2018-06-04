2018 Best Tattoo Artist: Alex Everett

One might be surprised to find a tattoo artist housed in the same building as several doctor’s offices. Alex Everett, a solo artist who has been tattooing professionally for more than seven years, set up shop in the Columbia Park Professional Center to create a calmer, more private environment focused on one-on-one interaction with his clients.
“I’m open-minded and forthcoming about their concepts and designs,” he said. “I try to make myself available and try to execute them in the best fashion possible, working for and with the client to get what they want and also make it stunning and visually appealing as well.”
Everett’s suite is open by appointment only. Though he specializes in hyper-realistic black and gray art, Everett said the Tri-Cities brings in a diverse clientele who help him continue to learn and expand his skill set in a rapidly evolving tattoo industry.
“I try to stay well-rounded,” he said.
1. Alex Everett
925 Stevens Dr., Ste. 3E, Richland
509-460-8751
www.alex-everett.co
2. Thunderhand Tattoo
1358 Jadwin Ave., Richland
509-713-7770
thunderhandtattoo.com
3. Mark Skiles -13 Shades Tattoo
209 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick
509-586-8212
13shadestattoo.com
Comments