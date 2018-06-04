Alex Everett is the winner of the Best Tattoo Artist category for this year’s People’s Choice Awards.
2018 Best Tattoo Artist: Alex Everett

June 04, 2018 06:31 PM

One might be surprised to find a tattoo artist housed in the same building as several doctor’s offices. Alex Everett, a solo artist who has been tattooing professionally for more than seven years, set up shop in the Columbia Park Professional Center to create a calmer, more private environment focused on one-on-one interaction with his clients.

“I’m open-minded and forthcoming about their concepts and designs,” he said. “I try to make myself available and try to execute them in the best fashion possible, working for and with the client to get what they want and also make it stunning and visually appealing as well.”

Everett’s suite is open by appointment only. Though he specializes in hyper-realistic black and gray art, Everett said the Tri-Cities brings in a diverse clientele who help him continue to learn and expand his skill set in a rapidly evolving tattoo industry.

“I try to stay well-rounded,” he said.

1. Alex Everett

925 Stevens Dr., Ste. 3E, Richland

509-460-8751

www.alex-everett.co

2. Thunderhand Tattoo

1358 Jadwin Ave., Richland

509-713-7770

thunderhandtattoo.com

3. Mark Skiles -13 Shades Tattoo

209 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick

509-586-8212

13shadestattoo.com

