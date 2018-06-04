2018 Best Travel Leaders: Travel Leaders

As summer approaches, so do all of the visions of travel you’ve been holding so near and dear to your heart! Besides being home to one of my favorite farmers markets to raid this time of year, The Parkway is also home to our winner for Best Travel Agency, Travel Leaders.
I have personally wandered in their place of business from time to time and I can vouch for the kind and welcoming vibe they have a reputation for.
Those qualities are essential when it comes to planning any vacation or getaway. When it comes to booking planes, trains, hotels and hostels, let someone with experience, expertise and kindness handle it!
“I think excitement and knowledge sets us apart from the competition, our staff is always thrilled to help our customers and truly advocate for them. Choices can be overwhelming when it comes to choosing a travel agency. Our expertise and knowledge is why people choose us,” said manager Nancy Marquart.
1. Travel Leaders
612 The Parkway, Richland
509-943-4686
richlandwa.vacation.travelleaders.com
2. Elite Travel & Associates
6501 W. Grandridge Blvd. G, Kennewick
509-222-1222
www.elitetravelassociates.com
3. AAA Washington - Tri-Cities
wa.aaa.com
