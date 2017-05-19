2017 Best Nightlife Venue: Joker’s Night Club

Looking for a one-stop shop for all types of nightlife? Jokers has something for everyone: bowling, comedy shows, casino, bar lounge, dancing, game room and food. It began as just a bowling alley in 1958, followed by the casino addition after remodeling in 1999. Comedy shows and the nightclub were added on in 2007. Managing partner Max Faulkner came on board in 2009 to run the Atomic Bowl and the club.
Comedy acts continue to be big business for Jokers. Faulkner said they get nationally-known comedians like Carlos Mencia, Ralphie May and Jim Breuer. Coming to Jokers in June is comedian Tom McTigue, which the club anticipates will sell-out. The comedy club has seating for 250 guests. Reserved seating and a full-service menu are available. Weekly shows are Thursday through Saturday, beginning at 8 p.m.
The dance party starts once the tables are cleared after comedy acts, and the club can accommodate 600 people on the dance floor. Jokers also has a VIP section that can be reserved. Ladies Night Out on Thursdays has become a popular event for the club.
For those into the casino, you can enjoy the party pit where you can get half-priced drinks while playing double deck blackjack. There is a full-service snack bar with sandwiches and pizza, but check their website for prime rib and comedy package specials.
Faulkner said Jokers loves being a part of the community, and has hosted events for Junior Achievement.
1. Joker’s Night Club
5x winner!
624 Wellsian Way, Richland, 509-943-1173
atomicbowlrichland.com/night-club
2. Rumor Lounge
6515 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, 509-783-7867
3. Emerald of Siam
1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland, 509-946-9328
