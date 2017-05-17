2017 Best Garden Center/Nursery: Beaver Bark Gift & Garden Center

From their humble beginnings nearly 25 years ago near the Richland Wye, Beaver Bark Gift and Garden Center has flourished to rank among the top 100 Garden Centers in the U.S. Still family-owned and operated, they continue their passion for quality plants, beautiful merchandise and their large selection of bulk landscape material.
They start planting in February inside their climate-controlled greenhouse and grow the majority of their spring plants right here in Richland. As Renae Bobbett, co-owner and founder, says, “It doesn’t get any more local than that.” Located along I-82 in Richland, Beaver Bark Gift and Garden Center is decorated year-round. Easter, Halloween and Christmas in particular offer fun for the whole family to enjoy.
When customers walk into Beaver Bark Gift and Garden Center, they are immediately impressed by a visually stunning display of seasonal and holiday décor, a soothing Koi pond and over 10,000 square feet of plants and garden products for the home. Beaver Bark employs a highly experienced team of nearly 40 people to create the aesthetics for their store, which are constantly changing with the season.
1. Beaver Bark Gift & Garden Center
607 Aaron Dr., Richland, 509-946-1000
2. Mac's Garden Center
6711 W. Court St., Pasco, 509-547-8109
Find them on Facebook
3. Job's Nursery
4072 Columbia River Rd., Pasco, 509-547-4843
Comments