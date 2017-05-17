Readers' Choice

May 17, 2017 2:56 PM

2017 Best Garden Center/Nursery: Beaver Bark Gift & Garden Center

From their humble beginnings nearly 25 years ago near the Richland Wye, Beaver Bark Gift and Garden Center has flourished to rank among the top 100 Garden Centers in the U.S. Still family-owned and operated, they continue their passion for quality plants, beautiful merchandise and their large selection of bulk landscape material.

They start planting in February inside their climate-controlled greenhouse and grow the majority of their spring plants right here in Richland. As Renae Bobbett, co-owner and founder, says, “It doesn’t get any more local than that.” Located along I-82 in Richland, Beaver Bark Gift and Garden Center is decorated year-round. Easter, Halloween and Christmas in particular offer fun for the whole family to enjoy.

When customers walk into Beaver Bark Gift and Garden Center, they are immediately impressed by a visually stunning display of seasonal and holiday décor, a soothing Koi pond and over 10,000 square feet of plants and garden products for the home. Beaver Bark employs a highly experienced team of nearly 40 people to create the aesthetics for their store, which are constantly changing with the season.

1. Beaver Bark Gift & Garden Center

607 Aaron Dr., Richland, 509-946-1000

beaverbark.com

2. Mac's Garden Center

6711 W. Court St., Pasco, 509-547-8109

Find them on Facebook

3. Job's Nursery

4072 Columbia River Rd., Pasco, 509-547-4843

jobsnursery.com

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kennewick police find water pipe break

Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:17

Kennewick police find water pipe break
Honoring law enforcement for National Police Week 2017 2:25

Honoring law enforcement for National Police Week 2017
Massive sea creature washes up on Indonesian beach 1:53

Massive sea creature washes up on Indonesian beach

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos