2017 Best Hardware Store: Ace Hardware

It’s five in a row for Ace Hardware and the Grigg Family.
After winning the People’s Choice honors in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, they’re back to make it No. 5 and to continue a family legacy of service.
It’s been almost 50 years since the Griggs family became the Tri-Cities affiliate of Ace Hardware, and the stores are quickly closing in on 80 years of operations. The family’s retail roots date back to 1938 when Charles and Frankie Grigg moved to Pasco with plans to open a department store. They did, and the small store sold furniture, appliances and everything a family could need. A few expansions, relocations and generations passed, and in 1969, the Grigg family partnered with Ace Hardware.
Now in its fourth generation in the Tri-Cities, the Grigg family operates four locations: the “original” Grigg’s Department Store in Pasco and three Ace Hardware and Sporting Goods stores in Kennewick and Richland. Two of the store openings — Richland Ace Hardware and Sporting Goods on George Washington Way in 2005 and the Ace Hardware on Keene Road in 2007 — broke Ace Hardware opening records as some of the most successful openings in Ace Hardware history.
Now it’s time for another success for the homegrown company: Charlie Grigg says Griggs will be expanding into the former Hasting’s location next to its Richland store.
“We could not do this without the community,” Grigg said. “Thank you.”
1. Ace Hardware
5x winner!
Multiple Mid-Columbia locations
2. Lowes
1020 N. Colorado St., Kennewick 509-736-1451
4520 N. Road 68, Pasco, 509-546-7600
3. Home Depot
3910 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, 509-582-6697
2855 Duportail St., Richland, 509-627-0111
