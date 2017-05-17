2017 Best Barber Shop: Steadfast Barber Shop

Tucked away amidst the many shops of Richland’s Uptown Shopping Center, you might miss this gem. But upon entering Steadfast Barber Shop, you know you’ve come to the right place, although you may momentarily think you’ve entered a time warp.
Classic 1920s barber chairs and an array of vintage barber shop trinkets and antique hallmarks mingle synchronously with modern tools of the trade.
The silver flash of an old school, straight edge razor draws your attention to the artisans carefully shaving away to gradually reveal their customers’ signature looks. One of these artisans is Howie Miura, a barber with 18 years of experience, who opened Steadfast’s doors three years ago. His shop’s won People’s Choice two out of those three years.
“We have an awesome clientele,” Miura said. “A lot of them followed me here from Ganzel’s.” He attributes his shop’s ongoing success to the word-of-mouth recommendations of current clients. “Our work speaks for itself—it’s the best way to advertise. I thank them for voting for us.” It’s clear that they keep coming back too, judging by the continuous stream of customers and easy banter amongst them; everyone’s familiar with one another.
“We specialize in classic styles, and we get a lot of guys with big beards,” Miura said. “But really, we do it all.” The shop does walk-ins only, so Miura says he never knows what he’s going to get. Luckily, he keeps beard oils, pomades and specialty hair care products on-hand to sell, as well as to tackle most any sought-after style.
