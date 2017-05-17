2017 Best New Homebuilder: Pahlisch Homes

“Walking into a Pahlisch house, you feel something different,” said Brandy Fortney, sales and marketing manager for the southcentral Washington branch of Pahlisch Homes. Family-run and privately held, Pahlisch has been building quality homes in Washington and Oregon for 35 years.
The company was founded in Portland by Dennis and Bev Pahlisch. Dennis started his career in homebuilding at its base as a framer. “It’s really a story of the American Dream,” said vice president and co-owner Jason Spence, who oversees the southcentral Washington region. Spence and his fellow co-owners started out as hands-on builders of Pahlisch homes, which provided valuable first-person perspectives, enabling them to better understand the needs of both their employees and customers.
“We see building extraordinary homes as a holistic customer experience,” said Spence. “From beginning to end, we want them to have a positive experience through and through.” Fortney added that, when it comes to the warranty on their homes, “It’s our job to take care of you… We have to stand behind our product.”
As far as quality is concerned, Spence says that their repeat customers are a testament in themselves. “We have some that are on their fourth or fifth Pahlisch home.” Winning People’s Choice in the Tri-City Homebuilders Association’s annual Parade of Homes further attests to their craftsmanship.
Pahlisch Homes firmly believes in giving back to the community, not just through philanthropy, but also by supporting the local economy. They source their employees and the majority of their building materials locally.
