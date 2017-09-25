Tri-City Americans

Silvertips 4, Americans 1: Tri-City drops 2nd straight to open season

By Dustin Brennan

September 25, 2017

Patrick Bajkov scored twice and added an assist to lead the host Silvertips past Tri-City on Sunday.

After Everett (1-1) scored twice in the first period, Maxwell James got the Americans (0-2) on the board 16 minutes into the second with his first goal of the season, assisted by Dylan Coghlan and Nolan Yaremko, to make it a 2-1 game.

But Bajkov doubled up with 2 minutes to go in the middle period, and Everett’s Sean Richards added insurance early in the third to make it a comfortable win for the ‘Tips.

Everett out-shot Tri-City 52-43, and Patrick Dea played the entire game in goal for the Americans.

Tri-City hosts Everett at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in its 2017 home opener.

SILVERTIPS 4, AMERICANS 1

Tri-City

0

1

0

1

Everett

2

1

1

4

First — 1, Everett, Sutter 2 (Bajkov, Dewar), 7:40 (PP). 2, Everett, Bajkov 1 (Fonteyne), 13:04.

Second — 3, Tri-City, James 1 (Coghlan, Yaremko), 16:19 (PP). 4, Everett, Bajkov 2 (Fonteyne, Centazzo), 18:10.

Third — 5, Everett, Richards 1 (Christiansen, Wylie), 1:35.

Shots - Tri-City 11-19-13-43. Everett 15-23-14-52. Power Play Opportunities-Tri-City 1 / 7; Everett 1 / 5. Goalies-Tri-City, Dea 0-1-0-0 (52 shots-48 saves). Everett, Luding 1-0-0-0 (43 shots-42 saves). A-2,890

