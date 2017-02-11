Tri-City Americans score 3 in third, but fall short against Spokane

The Tri-City Americans scored the last three goals of the game, but it wasn’t enough to counter the first four goals of the game by Spokane in a 4-3 loss to the Chiefs on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Arena.
The Americans (31-23-3-0, 65 points), who have lost three in a row, are third in the U.S. Division behind Seattle and Everett, and have a slim two-point lead over Portland.
Tri-City, which plays at Vancouver at 2 p.m. Monday, is 6-2 against the Chiefs this season in their 12-game series.
The Americans got third-period goals from Brett Leason at 1:40, Tyler Sandhu (10:24) and Juuso Välimäki (12:56), but couldn’t get the the equalizer down the stretch.
Tri-City pulled goalie Rylan Parenteau for an extra attacker over the last couple of minutes to no avail. Parenteau finished with 25 saves.
Kailer and Keanu Yamamoto scored goals in the first period for Spokane (23-23-6-3, 55 points), while Ethan McIndoe scored twice in the second for a 4-0 Chiefs lead.
Tri-City defenseman Dakota Krebs played his 100th WHL game.
Chiefs 4, Americans 3
Tri-City
0
0
3
—
3
Spokane
2
2
0
—
4
First — 1, Spo, Ka.Yamamoto 31 (Woods, Ke.Yamamoto), 2:28 (pp). 2, Spo, Ke.Yamamoto 21 (Ka.Yamamoto, Smith), 3:09 (pp). Penalties — Yorke, TC (hooking), 1:22; Wotherspoon, TC (cross-checking), 2:13; Hamaliuk, Spo (roughing), 4:01; James, TC, major (fighting), 9:51; Faith, Spo, major (fighting), 9:51; O’Reilly, TC, major (fighting), 12:46; McKay, Spo, major (fighting), 12:46.
Second — 3, Spo, McIndoe 13 (Woods, Najman), 7:55. 4, Spo, McIndoe 14 (Ostir, Zummack), 10:16. Penalties — Ostir, Spo (roughing), 4:37; Najman (interference), 12:29.
Third — 5, TC, Leason 3 (James, O’Reilly), 1:40. 6, TC, Sandhu 15 (Wotherspoon), 10:24. 7, TC, Välimäki 16 (Topping, Yorke), 12:56. Penalties — Välimäki, TC (interference), 6:58.
Shots — TC 8-7-9 — 24. Spo 10-7-12 — 29. Power plays — TC 0-3. Spo 2-3. Goalies — TC, Parenteau 20-12-1-0 (29 shots-25 saves). Spo, Sittler 13-11-2-1 (24-21). Referees — Tyler Adair and Reid Anderson. A — 9,848.
