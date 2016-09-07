Other Local Sports

September 7, 2016 7:50 PM

Richland Bombers move to top of 4A football rankings

After trouncing then-No. 2-ranked Skyline 38-27 last week, the Richland Bombers moved to the top of the Seattle Times power rankings in the 4A division. Skyline fell to eighth.

Top-ranked Gonzaga Prep fell to No. 6 after losing 21-7 to 3A Eastside Catholic.

Richland, which was fifth last week, also was ranked No. 1 in this week’s Associated Press poll.

The Kamiakin Braves came in at No. 3 in the Seattle Times Class 3A poll, but were No. 2 in the AP poll behind Eastside Catholic.

The Seattle Times has Prosser as the top-ranked 2A team, but the AP poll has the Mustangs sitting third behind No. 1 Tumwater and No. 2 Archbishop Murphy.

In the AP’s 1A poll, Royal is ranked No. 1, while Connell is No. 2. Touchet is ranked No. 4 in the 1B poll.

Washington Prep Football Polls

Class 4A

1. Richland (7)

1-0

88

2. Camas (2)

1-0

77

3. Gonzaga Prep

0-1

66

4. Graham-Kapowsin

1-0

65

5. Sumner

1-0

49

6. Skyline

0-1

46

7. Skyview

1-0

37

8. Bellarmine Prep

1-0

23

9. Bothell

1-0

17

10. Lake Stevens

1-0

13

Others receiving 6 or more points: Mead 7.

Class 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (9)

1-0

90

2. Kamiakin

1-0

76

3. O’Dea

1-0

59

4. Mountain View

1-0

50

(tie) Bellevue

0-0

50

6. Squalicum

1-0

38

7. Ferndale

1-0

34

8. Lakes

0-1

29

(tie) Peninsula

1-0

29

10. Lincoln

0-1

8

(tie) Gig Harbor

0-1

8

(tie) Blanchet

0-1

8

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2A

1. Tumwater (4)

1-0

92

2. Archbishop Murphy (4)

1-0

91

3. Prosser (2)

1-0

87

4. Sedro-Woolley

1-0

58

5. Lynden

1-0

45

6. Clarkston

1-0

41

7. River Ridge

1-0

37

8. Hockinson

1-0

34

9. Ellensburg

0-1

16

10. North Kitsap

1-0

15

(tie) Burlington-Edison

1-0

15

Others receiving 6 or more points: Columbia River 9.

Class 1A

1. Royal (11)

1-0

110

2. Connell

1-0

99

3. Mount Baker

1-0

75

4. Zillah

1-0

55

(tie) Colville

1-0

55

6. Meridian

1-0

53

7. Okanogan

1-0

36

8. Montesano

1-0

34

(tie) King’s

0-1

34

10. Hoquiam

0-1

22

Others receiving 6 or more points: Cascade Christian 18.

Class 2B

1. Napavine (10)

1-0

100

2. Asotin

1-0

85

3. Northwest Christian (Colbert)

1-0

79

4. Toledo

1-0

64

5. Liberty (Spangle)

0-1

51

6. Davenport

1-0

32

7. Adna

1-0

29

8. Morton White Pass

1-0

27

9. Lind-Ritzville Sprague

0-1

26

10. LaConner

1-0

15

Others receiving 6 or more points: Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 13. Brewster 12.

Class 1B

1. Lummi (8)

1-0

89

2. Almira Coulee-Hartline (1)

1-0

81

3. Neah Bay

1-0

73

4. Touchet

0-0

61

5. Odessa-Harrington

0-0

43

Others receiving 6 or more points: Odessa 13.

Volleyball

Treiquella Childers had 12 kills in leading Columbia Basin College to a three-set victory over Treasure Valley in Ontario, Ore. It was the NWAC East Region opener for both teams.

Ally Bott had a team-high 15 digs, while Kelly Wilson had 22 assists for the Hawks.

Set scores: Columbia Basin College 25-17, 25-17, 25-10. CBC: Treiquella Childers 12K, 8 digs; Esther Schuh 5K, 3B; Kyrsten Whitmore 5K, 2B; Andee Wendt 5K, 1B; Ally Bott 15 digs, 4K; Kelly Wilson 7 digs, 22 assts; Momo Calzadillas 2 aces, 11 digs; Malina McShane 3 aces.

