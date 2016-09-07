Richland Bombers move to top of 4A football rankings

After trouncing then-No. 2-ranked Skyline 38-27 last week, the Richland Bombers moved to the top of the Seattle Times power rankings in the 4A division. Skyline fell to eighth.
Top-ranked Gonzaga Prep fell to No. 6 after losing 21-7 to 3A Eastside Catholic.
Richland, which was fifth last week, also was ranked No. 1 in this week’s Associated Press poll.
The Kamiakin Braves came in at No. 3 in the Seattle Times Class 3A poll, but were No. 2 in the AP poll behind Eastside Catholic.
The Seattle Times has Prosser as the top-ranked 2A team, but the AP poll has the Mustangs sitting third behind No. 1 Tumwater and No. 2 Archbishop Murphy.
In the AP’s 1A poll, Royal is ranked No. 1, while Connell is No. 2. Touchet is ranked No. 4 in the 1B poll.
Washington Prep Football Polls
Class 4A
1. Richland (7)
1-0
88
2. Camas (2)
1-0
77
3. Gonzaga Prep
0-1
66
4. Graham-Kapowsin
1-0
65
5. Sumner
1-0
49
6. Skyline
0-1
46
7. Skyview
1-0
37
8. Bellarmine Prep
1-0
23
9. Bothell
1-0
17
10. Lake Stevens
1-0
13
Others receiving 6 or more points: Mead 7.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (9)
1-0
90
2. Kamiakin
1-0
76
3. O’Dea
1-0
59
4. Mountain View
1-0
50
(tie) Bellevue
0-0
50
6. Squalicum
1-0
38
7. Ferndale
1-0
34
8. Lakes
0-1
29
(tie) Peninsula
1-0
29
10. Lincoln
0-1
8
(tie) Gig Harbor
0-1
8
(tie) Blanchet
0-1
8
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1. Tumwater (4)
1-0
92
2. Archbishop Murphy (4)
1-0
91
3. Prosser (2)
1-0
87
4. Sedro-Woolley
1-0
58
5. Lynden
1-0
45
6. Clarkston
1-0
41
7. River Ridge
1-0
37
8. Hockinson
1-0
34
9. Ellensburg
0-1
16
10. North Kitsap
1-0
15
(tie) Burlington-Edison
1-0
15
Others receiving 6 or more points: Columbia River 9.
Class 1A
1. Royal (11)
1-0
110
2. Connell
1-0
99
3. Mount Baker
1-0
75
4. Zillah
1-0
55
(tie) Colville
1-0
55
6. Meridian
1-0
53
7. Okanogan
1-0
36
8. Montesano
1-0
34
(tie) King’s
0-1
34
10. Hoquiam
0-1
22
Others receiving 6 or more points: Cascade Christian 18.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (10)
1-0
100
2. Asotin
1-0
85
3. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
1-0
79
4. Toledo
1-0
64
5. Liberty (Spangle)
0-1
51
6. Davenport
1-0
32
7. Adna
1-0
29
8. Morton White Pass
1-0
27
9. Lind-Ritzville Sprague
0-1
26
10. LaConner
1-0
15
Others receiving 6 or more points: Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 13. Brewster 12.
Class 1B
1. Lummi (8)
1-0
89
2. Almira Coulee-Hartline (1)
1-0
81
3. Neah Bay
1-0
73
4. Touchet
0-0
61
5. Odessa-Harrington
0-0
43
Others receiving 6 or more points: Odessa 13.
Volleyball
Treiquella Childers had 12 kills in leading Columbia Basin College to a three-set victory over Treasure Valley in Ontario, Ore. It was the NWAC East Region opener for both teams.
Ally Bott had a team-high 15 digs, while Kelly Wilson had 22 assists for the Hawks.
Set scores: Columbia Basin College 25-17, 25-17, 25-10. CBC: Treiquella Childers 12K, 8 digs; Esther Schuh 5K, 3B; Kyrsten Whitmore 5K, 2B; Andee Wendt 5K, 1B; Ally Bott 15 digs, 4K; Kelly Wilson 7 digs, 22 assts; Momo Calzadillas 2 aces, 11 digs; Malina McShane 3 aces.
